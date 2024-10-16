Sydney Sweeney’s first look as boxer Christy Martin goes viral

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney dropped new photos of herself as boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic.

The photos showed Sweeney sporting a mullet while she also looked to have added some muscle to play the former athlete.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared the photos, writing, “Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now.”

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney wrote. “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon 🙂 CHRISTY MARTIN,” Sydney Sweeney wrote in the caption.

Directed by David Michod, the upcoming untitled sports biopic stars the Hollywood actress as Martin, a former professional boxer who competed from 1989-2012.

Christy Martin was also the world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009.

The former boxer survived a murder attempt by her husband James Martin the following year as he stabbed her multiple times and also shot her.

James was later convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Led by Sydney Sweeney, the upcoming biopic’s cast includes Ben Foster as James Martin, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero.

The Hollywood star is also set to return for her role in season 3 of the hit show ‘Euphoria’ alongside Zendaya Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow.

The show is set to begin production in January 2025, however, a release date for season three is yet to be announced.