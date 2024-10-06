Zendaya reveals major storyline change in ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Hollywood star Zendaya has revealed a major change in the storyline of her character in season 3 of her popular drama “Euphoria.”

The actress, who plays Rue in the series, said that she was looking forward to seeing her character out of high school in season three.

“It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with,” Zendaya said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on ‘Euphoria,’ remained tight-lipped about the many details about the season three storylines, however, she teased that it will be “fascinating.”

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening,” the Hollywood star said.

The Emmy-winning actress asserted that it will be fascinating to see and understand the characters in ‘Euphoria’ outside of the context of high school.

“How all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too,” Zendaya said.

It is pertinent to mention that season three of ‘Euphoria’ will see Zendaya return alongside Hollywood actors Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow.

The show is set to begin production in January 2025, however, a release date for season three is yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney opened up about returning to her character Cassie after 2022’s second season.

“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me. I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life,” the Hollywood star said.