Jenna Ortega reveals auditioning for THIS role of Zendaya

Hollywood starlet Jenna Ortega revealed she auditioned for one of the most acclaimed characters played by A-list star Zendaya.

In a new interview with an American media outlet, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega disclosed she auditioned for Zendaya’s role of Chani, a Fremen tribe warrior and the love interest of the protagonist Paul Atreides, in ‘Dune’, when she was 15.

Speaking about the surprising audition, Ortega, 21, said, “I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15.”

“I remember being a big fan of that film and that franchise and everything like that and being really excited for that interview because Denis is one of my favourite filmmakers,” she added. “I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s. But they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret.”

Reportedly, Zendaya, 27, bagged the role in 2019, when she was 22, whereas, the ‘Scream VI’ actor auditioned for the part in the previous year.

Notably, the sci-fi franchise ‘Dune’, by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, is based on Frank Herbert’s same-titled novel. Set in the distant future, the film follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as his family, the noble House Atreides, gets embroiled in a war for control over the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ortega is awaiting the release of Tim Burton’s horror-comedy ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, co-starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. The title is scheduled to hit theatres on September 6.