Sydney Sweeney frontrunner to become next Bond girl?

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney is reportedly back in the running for the coveted Bond girl role in the next ‘James Bond’ movie, currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

In her next major casting, Sydney Sweeney, 27, can step into the shoes of Ursula Andress, Diana Rigg, Jill St. John, Jane Seymour, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, Léa Seydoux and others, as the blonde bombshell is reportedly back to being the frontrunner for the next Bond girl, after getting the stamp of approval from Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos, who holds creative control of the spy franchise.

While the makers are yet to confirm the actor to essay the titular British agent in the hotly anticipated next ‘James Bond’ movie, directed by Oscar-nominee, Denis Villeneuve, of ‘Dune’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’, with the script penned by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, reports suggest that the ‘Euphoria’ star’s name is atop the ‘casting sheet’ for the bond girl.

“Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond,” an insider confirmed to a foreign publication and shared that she has also met Villeneuve multiple times. “Denis has admired her stratospheric rise and believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.”

“Plus, Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls,” the tipster added.

