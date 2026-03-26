Sydney Sweeney’s emotional gesture for her military bro has everyone talking

Sydney Sweeney is showing some heartfelt support for her brother while he’s overseas. The “Euphoria” star, 28, shared a glimpse of her private family moment on Instagram on Wednesday, March 25.

In the post, Sweeney is FaceTiming with her brother, Trent, who is in uniform and currently serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Sweeney’s caption made it clear how much those calls mean to her. She talked about the joy of connecting with Trent while he’s deployed, sending love not just to him but to all service members stationed abroad.

Fans quickly noticed the warmth in the post, which highlights a side of Sweeney often overshadowed by her high-profile acting work.

Trent Sweeney is the “Housemaid” and “Christy” actress’ only sibling, making their bond especially close. Sydney Sweeney has consistently tried to separate her personal life from public debates, especially politics. Despite being linked by some to the MAGA right, she maintains her focus is on art, not partisanship.

The post comes amid heightened tension in the Middle East, with the U.S. and Israel engaged in a joint conflict with Iran. Sweeney’s shout-out to her brother and fellow troops feels both personal and timely, a quiet reminder of family ties during global uncertainty.

Even with her busy career, Sydney Sweeney’s message shows she hasn’t forgotten the sacrifices of those serving, keeping it real and heartfelt in a way her fans clearly appreciate.

Also Read: Kirsten Dunst joins Sydney Sweeney to shake up secrets in The Housemaid Sequel

In other news, Kirsten Dunst is stepping into the world of high-stakes secrets and luxury apartments. She’s joining Sweeney in The Housemaid’s Secret, the follow-up to Lionsgate’s 2025 hit The Housemaid, which raked in nearly $400 million globally.

According to THR, the sequel picks up the story of Millie Calloway, played again by Sydney Sweeney, who takes a new attendant job for another wealthy couple. Things quickly get complicated when she’s forbidden to meet Mrs. Garrick. Suspicion builds, secrets surface, and tension runs high — the Housemaid world is anything but ordinary.