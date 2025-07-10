‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney teases ‘wild, shocking’ season 3

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney, aka Cassie of ‘Euphoria’, has teased a ‘wild’ season 3 of HBO’s hit teen drama, with a ‘shocking’ journey of her character.

In a new interview, actor Sydney Sweeney expressed her excitement about returning as Cassie in the upcoming season 3 of HBO’s globally acclaimed ‘Euphoria’ and reuniting with all the cast members.

“I’m so happy to be back. It feels like I’m with my OG family,” Sweeney said.

“We’ve been doing this since I was 20 years old,” she added. “There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It’s like a reunion.”

Further speaking about her character journey in the new instalment, the actor teased, “I can say that it’s going to be a wild ride. I was definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie’s life, but I’m very excited for the entire show.”

Notably, Sam Levinson’s ‘Euphoria’, headlined by Hollywood A-lister Zendaya, was renewed for season 3, soon after the conclusion of the previous season in February 2022, with filming scheduled to begin next December.

However, the production was delayed due to Hollywood’s labour disputes and the unexpected deaths of cast member Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen.

The new season eventually went on the floor this January and is expected to air sometime next year.

