Syra Yousuf pens the sweetest birthday wish for daughter Nooreh

A-list actor and doting mother, Syra Yousuf penned the sweetest birthday wish for her daughter Nooreh, as the star kid turned 10 on Monday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday afternoon, Syra Yousuf treated her followers with an adorable montage video of her daughter, Nooreh Shahroz, to wish her on her 10th birthday.

The sweet birthday wish by the actor read: “And just like that you’ve stepped into the double digits age! Watching you grow up so fast has been absolutely surreal.”

“You are bright, beautiful and compassionate. You are kind-hearted, joyous and whimsical. You’re my magical mystery box, possessing the most wonderful qualities a tiny human can,” Yousuf added in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Concluding the note, the loving mom wished, “May the love and happiness you share with others return to you tenfold. I love you Always, Forever.”

The now-viral post received a huge response from her millions of followers in the form of likes and heartwarming birthday wishes for the celebrity kid. Also Read: Syra Yousuf wins the internet with new vacation pictures

Pertinent to note here that Nooreh, is the only child of Yousuf, with her ex-husband, actor Shahroz Sabzwari, from their 8-year-long marriage. They parted ways in 2020.

While the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor is still happily single, Sabzwari married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal in 2022, and together they share a baby girl, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.