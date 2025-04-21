web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Syra Yousuf celebrates 37th birthday

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A-list actor and doting mother, Syra Yousuf celebrated her 37th birthday by cutting cake along with her daughter Nooreh.

Syra Yousuf is seen cutting the cake in an Instagram post shared from Nooreh Shahroz handle.

“Happiest birthday,” the post caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nooreh Syra Shahroz (@noorehshahroz)

Also Read: Syra Yousuf wins the internet with new vacation pictures

In 2012 Syra tied the knot with Pakistani actor and model Shehroz Sabzwari, son of Pakistani legend Behroze Sabzwari.

Syra Yousuf has a daughter Nooreh with Shehroze. In 2019 the couple separated and got divorced in 2020.

Shehroze is now married to a 27-year-old Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal now known as Sadaf Sabzwari.

While the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor is still happily single, Sabzwari married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal in 2022, and together they share a baby girl, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.