Syra Yousuf celebrates 37th birthday

A-list actor and doting mother, Syra Yousuf celebrated her 37th birthday by cutting cake along with her daughter Nooreh.

Syra Yousuf is seen cutting the cake in an Instagram post shared from Nooreh Shahroz handle.

“Happiest birthday,” the post caption read.

In 2012 Syra tied the knot with Pakistani actor and model Shehroz Sabzwari, son of Pakistani legend Behroze Sabzwari.

Syra Yousuf has a daughter Nooreh with Shehroze. In 2019 the couple separated and got divorced in 2020.

Shehroze is now married to a 27-year-old Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal now known as Sadaf Sabzwari.

