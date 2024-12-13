Syra Yousuf speaks up on marriage plans

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf, best known for her role in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan,’ has shared her thoughts about remarrying following her divorce with Shahroz Sabzwari.

The actress and Shahroz Sabzwari parted ways in 2020 after their 8-year-long marriage in which they welcomed a baby girl named Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

While her ex-husband went on marry supermodel Sadaf Kanwal in 2022, Syra Yousuf remains single.

During a recent appearance on a podcast, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor discussed the pressure of remarrying, financial independence and the qualities she wants in her future partner.

“I think now the time has changed and the divorce rates have also gone up, so now parents have understood the fact that it is not easy for someone to end a relationship and immediately start a new life. So, my parents are chilled out. Yes, society says to move on and that a male figure is necessary in life but now people have become more accepting towards single mothers too,” Syra Yousuf said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani actress emphasised the importance of financial independence for girls in Pakistan to help them make their own decisions.

“I think financial independence is important because that is why I have made many decisions of my life and if your family is strong, their support matters. I think not everyone has a solid background. It is important for a girl to be independent,” the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor.

On the qualities she wants in her future life partner, Syra Yousuf said that it was important for her that the man is ‘God-fearing.’

“That’s what I look for in a partner,” the Pakistani actress added.