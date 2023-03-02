Syra Yousuf’s latest picture has a message

Actress Syra Yousuf is one of the most famous celebrities in Pakistan. Her impeccable acting and modelling endeavours have made her a prolific figure in the entertainment industry.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Syra Yousuf is not holding back from winning netizens. Her latest image on the social media application Instagram has made head waves.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ star shared a snap of her in which she was wearing a white shirt and denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)



The actress looks dazzled netizens and her fans worldwide, who commented on the post and expressed their total disbelief over how she can effortlessly look beautiful.

Related – Syra Yousuf’s latest video goes viral

It is not the first time she has bedazzled netizens with her elegant looks in easter and western outfits with 1.8 million Instagram fans.

Earlier, the actress’ snap in a black shirt and jeans made rounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Moreover, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star’s picture in a sleeveless yellow kurta was a hit too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Syra Yousuf married Shehroze Sabzwari in 2012 and the ex-couple was blessed with a daughter Nooreh Shehroz two years later. They separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce two years ago.

The actress shared pictures of her with Nooreh on Instagram also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Shehroz Sabzwari then went on to marry married model Sadaf Kanwal.

Speaking about the upbringing of their daughter, she said that her former husband and his immediate family are also involved in it.

On the acting front, her latest work was ‘Sinf-e-Aaahan‘, where she played the role of Arzoo Daniel. It was about six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to becoming a part of the Pakistan Army.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Previously, the actor said she refused to work in a Hollywood film because she got an offer to play the role of a bold character.

Comments