World reaction to end of Assad rule in Syria

SYRIA: Syrian rebels declared President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, forcing him to flee and ending his family’s decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

“President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners,” the White House said in a statement.

U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

“Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success.”

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

The ministry said in a statement, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left office and departed the country after giving orders there be a peaceful handover of power.

The ministry did not say where Assad was now and said Russia has not taken part in the talks around his departure. It said Russia’s military bases in Syria had been put on a state of high alert, but that there was no serious threat to them at the current time. Moscow is in touch with all Syrian opposition groups and urges all sides to refrain from violence.

TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER HAKAN FIDAN

“Syria has reached a stage where the Syrian people will shape the future of their own country, today there is hope,” Fidan said in a press conference in Doha.

“The Syrian people cannot do this alone. Turkey attaches importance to Syrian territorial integrity. A new Syrian administration must be established inclusively, there should be no desire for revenge. Turkey calls on all actors to act with prudence and to be watchful.

Terrorist organisations must not be allowed to take advantage of this situation.

Opposition groups must be united. We will work for stability and safety in Syria.

“The new Syria should not pose a threat to neighbours, it should eliminate threats. Any extension of the outlawed PKK militia cannot be considered a legitimate counterpart in Syria.”

KONSTANTIN KOSACHYOV, RUSSIAN LAWMAKER

Syrians will have to cope with a full-scale civil war alone, deputy chairman of Russia’s upper house of parliament Konstantin Kosachyov said, according to the Interfax news agency.

U.S. PENTAGON OFFICIAL DANIEL SHAPIRO

“The United States will continue to maintain its presence in eastern Syria and will take measures necessary to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Daniel Shapiro told the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

Shapiro called on all parties to protect civilians, particularly minorities, and respect international norms.

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER, ANNALENA BAERBOCK:

“It is impossible to say exactly what is happening in Syria now. But one thing is clear: for millions of people in Syria, the end of Assad means the first big sigh of relief after an eternity of atrocities committed by the Assad regime.

“Assad has murdered, tortured and used poison gas against his own people. He must finally be held accountable for this.

“The country must not now fall into the hands of other radicals – regardless of the guise. We therefore call on the parties to the conflict to live up to their responsibility for all Syrians. This includes the comprehensive protection of ethnic and religious minorities such as Kurds, Alawites or Christians and an inclusive political process that creates a balance between the groups.”

ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANTONIO TAJANI

“I am following with concerned attention the evolution of the situation in Syria. I am in constant contact with our embassy in Damascus and with the office of the Prime Minister. I have called an emergency meeting at 10:30 at the Foreign Ministry”, Tajani said on X.

U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SYRIA GEIR PEDERSEN

Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen underscores the clear desire expressed by millions of Syrians that stable and inclusive transitional arrangements are put in place, a statement said.

He urged all Syrians to prioritize dialogue, unity, and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights as they seek to rebuild their society, adding he stands ready to support the Syrian people in their journey toward a stable and inclusive future.

“Today marks a watershed moment in Syria’s history – a nation that has endured nearly 14 years of relentless suffering and unspeakable loss… This dark chapter has left deep scars, but today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new one—one of peace, reconciliation, dignity, and inclusion for all Syrians.”

U.N. AID CHIEF TOM FLETCHER:

“Events in Syria moving at remarkable pace. More than decade of conflict has displaced millions. Now many more are in danger.

“We will respond wherever, whenever, however we can to support people in need, including reception centres – food, water, fuel, tents, blankets”.

BRITAIN’S DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER, ANGELA RAYNER

“Dictatorship and terrorism create problems for the people of Syria who have faced so much already and also destabilises the region. That’s why we have to have a political solution where the government is acting in the interests of the Syrian people. That’s what we want to see.

“That’s the type of democracy that we say is right for the world, and that, hopefully, is what the Syrian people will get.

“If Assad has gone, that’s a welcome change, but what comes next has to be a political solution, and they have to be working in the interests of the Syrian people.”

AUSTRIA’S MINISTRY FOR EUROPEAN AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

“We are calling for an orderly and peaceful transition process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 towards a stable and inclusive political order,” the Austrian Ministry for European and International Affairs said in a statement.

“Respect for human rights and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities are the top priority,” it added.

The ministry said the European Union should reassess its policy towards Syria, and the topic should be on the agenda at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council.

“The primary goal must be for the Syrian civilian population to have prospects in the country again and for refugees to be able to return.”