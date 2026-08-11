Syria sentences absent Bashar al-Assad to death over killings, torture

DAMASCUS: A Syrian court sentenced ousted leader Bashar al-Assad to death on Tuesday after a trial in absentia, ​convicting him of crimes including killings, torture, and ‌arbitrary arrest during the country’s nearly 14-year war.

It was the first conviction against Assad, who was ousted in a rebel offensive in ​December 2024 that ended decades of his family’s ​iron-fisted rule over Syria, and the brutal war that ⁠killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

Assad fled the capital ​Damascus as rebel fighters approached nearly two years ago, and ​is currently in Moscow.

In a trial of former government officials on Tuesday, a judge handed down a death sentence to Assad over the ​crimes of “premeditated and intentional murder of more than one ​person and of children, torture, arbitrary arrest and crimes against humanity”.

Atef Najib, ‌a ⁠security official under Assad, was also sentenced to death.

Assad, who was born in 1965, became president in 2000 after his father Hafez died. He maintained the family’s rule and ​the dominance ​of their Alawite ⁠sect in the Sunni Muslim-majority country and Syria’s status as an Iranian ally hostile ​to Israel and the U.S.

Shaped in its early ​years ⁠by the Iraq war and crisis in Lebanon, Assad’s rule was defined by civil war, which spiralled out of the ⁠2011 ​Arab Spring, when Syrians demanding democracy ​took to the streets, to be met with deadly force.