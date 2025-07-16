SZA breaks silence as Nicki Minaj sparks online firestorm

Tensions have escalated between singers Solána Imani Rowe, a.k.a. SZA, and Nicki Minaj, after a series of online posts revealed deep-rooted friction between the two stars.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

What began as a disagreement involving Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) executive Punch has now turned into a full-blown public feud between the “Kill Bill” singer and the “Super Bass” rapper.

The clash started when Nicki Minaj accused Punch, who is affiliated with SZA’s label, of bullying her on social media after she allegedly turned down his business offers more than once.

Though Punch has not yet commented on the situation, Nicki made her frustrations known on X (formerly Twitter), where she also seemed to suggest SZA was siding with him.

SZA then posted a cryptic message that appeared to brush off the drama, but Nicki Minaj interpreted it as a subtle dig aimed at her.

In response, Nicki began mocking SZA’s appearance and suggested that her chart success was exaggerated.

She even questioned the integrity of SZA’s achievements, claiming that her 2022 album SOS only broke records because of a strategic deluxe release.

SZA did not engage directly with Nicki’s remarks but later made it clear she felt unfairly targeted.

Also Read: Crowd goes wild as SZA shares the stage with unexpected star

She shared that despite being regularly criticised online, she continues to thrive in real life, enjoying a successful tour and strong fan support.

SZA also pointed out that she chooses not to let online negativity affect her personal or professional life.

This online back-and-forth has captured major attention, especially given SZA’s record-breaking run on the Billboard 200 and Nicki Minaj’s longstanding influence in hip-hop.

While it’s not the first time either artist has faced public controversy, this dispute has become one of the most talked-about in recent music news.

So far, SZA has kept her responses brief and focused, while Nicki Minaj has taken a more aggressive tone.

Whether the two artists will resolve their issues or continue the feud remains to be seen, but for now, SZA and Nicki Minaj are clearly at odds and the music world is watching closely.