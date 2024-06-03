T20 World Cup 2024: Highest-ever prize amount announced

LONDON: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see the winners of the 20-team tournament earn at least $2.45 million, the highest prize money in the tournament’s history, said the International Cricket Council on Monday.

According to a statement issued today, the runners-up will receive at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $787,500 each from the total, historic prize pot of $11.25 million.

The four teams that fail to make it out of the Super 8s will earn $382,500 each, while the teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th receive $247,500 each. Participants who finish 13th to 20th place will return $225,000.

Additionally, every team receives an additional $31,154 for each match they win barring the semi-finals and final.

The 55-match event will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

The format of this year’s tournament will see 40 first round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s. Four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados where the 2024 men’s champions will be crowned.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event.”

Pakistan will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the co-hosts United States of America (USA) on June 6 before taking on arch-rivals India in a blockbuster clash on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The 2009 champions will then take on Canada on June 11 before locking horns with Ireland in their last group-stage fixture on June 16.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.