Ex-England captain thinks Pakistan, India won’t reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

LONDON: Former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan has picked teams he thinks will make it to semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Michael Vaughan predicted that England, South Africa, Australia, West Indies will qualify for the tournament’s semi-finals.

“My 4 Semifinalists for the T20 WC … England, Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies,” Vaughan posted.

England, Australia and South Africa have already declared their squads for the tournament. The English squad is boosted by the return of pace spearhead Jofra Archer from injury.

The defending champions have retained the majority of the core, which won them their second T20 WC title back in 2022 in Australia, New faces like spinner Tom Hartley, who impressed during the Test series against India this year, Phil Salt, the world number two T20I batter; and Ben Duckett, England’s Test opener, have been given chances to prove their mettle.

South African side also unveiled their squad on Monday. The team features a fearsome batting line-up of seniors Quinton de Kock, Reeze Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and David Miller, which makes them a favourite to win.

The addition of in-form youngsters like Ryan Rickelton, who scored 530 runs in SA20 season two this year, Tristan Stubbs and Ottniel Baartman, who picked 18 wickets in SA20 season two also adds a lot to the side.

Australia have also taken some bold calls in their squad, like omitting veteran batter Steve Smith and young sensation Jake Fraser McGurk.

The West Indies are yet to announce their squad. Their T20I team consists of heavy-hitters like Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Johson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd which can destroy any batting line-up on their day.

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9.

It is worth mentioning that 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round. In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final on June 29.