Sanjay Manjrekar downplays Shaheen Afridi threat in T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar dismissed the concerns that Shaheen Afridi would pose a threat to India in their clash in upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

“Shaheen Afridi is not the same bowler that he was two years ago. India have handled him really well, if you remember the Asia Cup, even in the 50-overs World Cup we had a one-sided match,” he said during a recent interview.

The archrivals are set to face each other in the highly-anticipated match on June 9 in New York.

Sanjay Manjrekar also downplayed Mohammed Amir’s effectiveness against India in the T20 World Cup 2024, saying, “Mohammed Amir played his last international T20 seven years back. We have no idea what his form is like today.”

According to the former cricketer, Pakistan would not pose a major threat to India in the tournament as their prime bowlers such as Mohammed Amir and Shaheen Afridi would not be a problem for the Indian team.

The T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, will take place from June 1 to June 29.

As many as twenty teams will battle it out for the coveted title, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

The tournament will kick off on June 1 with a clash between England and Australia in Barbados.

The group stages will continue until June 18, followed by the Super Eight stage from June 20 to June 26. The semi-finals will be played on June 27 and 28, with the final scheduled for June 29 at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.