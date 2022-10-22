T20 World Cup: Finn Allen thrashes Australia in first over, video goes viral

A video of New Zealand opener Finn Allen thrashing Australia in the first over of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is viral.

The viral video showed Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc being at the receiving end of some good and clean hitting by Finn Allen. He announced his arrival on the big stage in the best way.

He conceded a boundary and a six on the second and third delivery of the game. The right-handed hit the ball straight past for a four on the fifth ball.

New Zealand clinched an 89-run win over Australia in their Group 1 game of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Saturday.

The Kiwis were sent to bat first and scored 200-3. Opener Devon Conway was the star of the game with his unbeaten half-century. He hit 58-ball 92 with help of seven fours and two maximums.

His opening partner Finn Allen made 42 from just 16 balls with five boundaries and three sixes to his name. James Neesham and skipper Kane Williamson scored 26 not out and 23.

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets for the defending champions.

In reply, Australia were dismissed for 111 in 17.1 overs with Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins scoring 28 and 21.

Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner bagged three wickets each whereas Trent Boult dismissed two batters each.

