Shahid Hashmi

T20 World Cup: Indian fans selling tickets of final after team’s ouster

MELBOURNE: Dejected Indian fans, who brought tickets of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final, in advance are now selling them at cheaper rates after the team’s humiliating ouster from the mega event. 

Indian fans who brought tickets to finals for $295 are now selling them at $150 after Friday’s upset defeat at the hands of England in the second semi-final of the the event.

In one video, a disappointed Indian fan can be seen selling his ticket for $10 only.

It may be noted that Men in Blue were crushed by England team in the second semi final at the Adelaide on Thursday.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat. The Men In Blue put on 168-6 in their 20 overs. Former skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya scored half-centuries.

In reply, England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. They set the record for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history with an unbeaten 170-run stand.

