Watch: Rohit Sharma upset after India’s T20 World Cup exit

A video of India captain Rohit Sharma being emotional after the side’s resounding defeat against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Rohit Sharma upset and on the verge of tears after his side lost the game by 10 wickets.

Please god, I’m begging, give me all the pain of my @ImRo45, but pls don’t do this to him. 🙏💔😭pic.twitter.com/zHeoTOB6kW — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) November 10, 2022

However, social media users said it was a publicity stunt to get sympathy.

Are you serious?…he knows camera is on him and he’s still getting paid…acting op… He should retire asap — Mahabrata Sengupta (@MahabrataSengu3) November 10, 2022

Why not to him? As if he is some saint or what? Choked the entire tournament and his shameless fanbase asking for sympathy.. — zidan.offl (@Zidan_Offl) November 10, 2022

Worst captaincy:

Giving only 1 over to Arshdeep and Shami and break their confidence just beacause they were expensive.

Choosing Axar over regular bowler in powerplay.

Played defensive in batting — B Mad (@Cr_Logomaniac) November 10, 2022

He no need to feel for this WC he literally disappointed with his performance. If he played how he plays India has high chances — Manikanta🇮🇳 (@ManikantaDoolla) November 10, 2022

Ab ye natak nahi chalega. He back in ipl 😂😂. We indian won’t like won icc trophy . We like paytm tropy & ipl cup😂😂 — JONN¥🐐B____fan❤️ (@junny_msd) November 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma scored 28-ball 27 in the fixture.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat. The Men In Blue put on 168-6 in their 20 overs. Former skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya scoring half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya was the highest scorer for the side with 33-ball 63 with four fours and five sixes. Virat Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls with four boundaries and a maximum to his name.

Chris Jordan bagged three wickets. His fellow pacer Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid bagged a wicket each.

Related – Young fan invades pitch to meet Rohit Sharma, video goes viral

England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. They set the record for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history with the unbeaten 170-run stand.

Their unbeaten half-centuries powered the side into victory with ten wickets to spare in the 16th over.

Alex Hales was the top scorer with 86 from 47 balls with his four boundaries and seven sixes. Jos Buttler struck 49-ball 80 with nine fours and three maximums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan will take on England in the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1PM PST.

Comments