Young fan invades pitch to meet Rohit Sharma, video goes viral

A video of India captain Rohit Sharma’s super fan invading the pitch to meet his hero is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video was all over the microblogging social media platform. It showed the fan walking towards the player before being taken down by security during the Super 12 stage fixture against Zimbabwe at Australia’s Sydney Cricket Ground.

The right-handed batter approached his admirer, who got escorted out from the ground.

It is pertinent to mention that India automatically qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals following South Africa’s defeat to the Netherlands in the Super 12 stage fixture.

They ended in the first position in Group 2 stage thanks to a 71-run win over the Chevrons.

India complete a big win over Zimbabwe to top the Group 2 table! ⚡ They will meet England in Adelaide in the semi-final 👊#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvIND | https://t.co/SFsHINI2PL pic.twitter.com/J6LxEEx2Ll — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

India, batting first, scored 186-5 in their 20 overs with openers KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scoring half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav top scored an unbeaten 25-ball 61 after with six boundaries and four sixes to his name. KL Rahul hit three fours and as many sixes on his way to 51 from 35 deliveries.

Spinner Sean Williams took two wickets for Zimbabwe.

In reply, Craig Ervine’s side got dismissed for 115 runs in 17.2 overs. Just three batters scored in double figures.

Ryan Burl hit five fours and a maximum on his way to fives boundaries and a six. Sikandar Raza made 34 from 24 balls with three fours to his name.

The 2007 champions will take on the 2010 winners England in the second semi-final on February 10.

