T20 World Cup: Naseem Shah clean bowls Phil Salt, video goes viral

A video of England batter Phil Salt getting bowled by Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game is going viral.

The viral video, shared by ICC on Instagram, showed the right-handed batter trying to hit the pacer for a boundary. He misses the ball which hits his off-stump, sending it cartwheeling toward the wicketkeeper.

The clip got millions of likes from its users. They spoke highly of the riveting moment with their comments.

Shah loves first over early wickets 😍🔥

Damn Pakistani bowlers are something else, man, absolute bowling powerhouse. 🔋

Bacha smjha tha kia🔥

England beat Pakistan by a comfortable six-wicket margin in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up match that was reduced to 19 overs per side.

Babar Azam’s side, being invited to bat first, scored 160-8 with Shan Masood top-scoring with 39 from 22 balls. Mohammad Wasim struck 16-ball 26 whereas Iftikhar Ahmed made 22 from 18 deliveries.

David Willey bagged three wickets for the 2010 champions whereas Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran took a wicket each.

England completed the run chase in 14.4 overs thanks to Harry Brook’s unbeaten 45-run knock. Ben Stokes made 36 from 18 balls whereas Sam Curran chipped in with 14-ball 33.

Mohammad Wasim picked two wickets whereas Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah took a wicket each.

