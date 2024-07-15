‘I prefer to go to a marriage where…’: Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on skipping Ambani wedding

Taapsee Pannu was one of the very few Bollywood celebrities who was not spotted at any of the months-long wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, she has now revealed the reason why she did not attend.

In a new interview, although recorded earlier, Taapsee Pannu was asked about her absence from the wedding, when the whole of Bollywood partied with the Ambanis.

She responded, “I don’t know them personally.”

“I feel weddings are very personal. I am sure there are a lot of friends of theirs, but I prefer to go to a marriage where there is at least some kind of communication between the family and the guest,” reasoned the ‘Dunki’ actor.

Notably, Anant Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, on Friday, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’ ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The big fat Indian wedding of the year was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment fraternity as well as the top-list cricketers of India and notable social media influencers, in addition to the renowned billionaires, celebrities, tech moguls and political bigwigs from all over the world.