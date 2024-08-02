Taapsee Pannu makes a cute complaint to husband Mathias Boe on her birthday – Watch

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious yet adorable complaint for her husband Mathias Boe, as she celebrated her first birthday after marriage, in Paris.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Paris, to support her husband, Danish badminton star Mathias Boe, for the Olympics 2024, rang in her 37th birthday, in the city, with the latter and her sister Shagun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a glimpse of the midnight celebrations, where the actor is seen humorously complaining to her husband regarding the date on the cake. In the video, with the text overlay, “If not start, the end of the day can be with a cake,” Pannu is heard telling Boe that he could have written her age below her birth date instead of alongside it, making it seem as if she was born in 1937.

In the wish, without the candle blow, she also prayed to God to give her husband more opportunities to plan things better for her next birthday. “Bhagwan ji, please inko next time thoda sa jyada mauka dena mere birthday ka planning karne ka,” she quipped as her sister recorded the hilarious exchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu, 37, who was in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade, tied the knot with him in an intimate Udaipur ceremony in March this year.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu ‘forgets’ her wedding with Mathias Boe

She recently revealed that the two had one of the ‘longest engagements’ in history, as she accepted his proposal almost nine years ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pannu is awaiting the release of her two films, ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’, both scheduled for release this month.