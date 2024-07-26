Taapsee Pannu ‘forgets’ her wedding with Mathias Boe

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu says she has ‘forgotten’ her wedding with husband Mathias Boe.

In a hilarious interaction with paparazzi, at the song launch event for her upcoming film, Taapsee Pannu said she even forgot about her wedding, when a cameraman congratulated the ‘Dunki’ actor for her wedding, earlier this year.

In the clip, shared by a paparazzo account, Pannu is seen walking out of the venue when the media person said, “Taapsee ji, congratulations.” To which she smiled and cheekily asked, “Picture hit hogayi (Is the film a hit)?”

When the paparazzo said that it was for her wedding, she hilariously responded, “Abhi tak tu wedding ki congratulation kar raha hai yaar? Main hi bhool gayi hoon ab tak (You’re congratulating me about the wedding now? Even I forgot about it).”

Pertinent to note here that Taapsee Pannu, 36, who was in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade, tied the knot with him in an intimate Udaipur ceremony on March 23, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pannu is awaiting the release of her two films, ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’, both scheduled for release next month.

She also has the comedy-drama ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’, with Pratik Gandhi, in the kitty.

