‘Not the love at first sight…’: Taapsee Pannu opens up on her relationship with husband Mathias Boe

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu revealed how she fell in love with her now-husband Mathias Boe over time, testing the practicality of their relationship.

In a new interview with an Indian magazine, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her decade-long relationship with her now-husband, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, before the two decided to take the plunge, and shared what she liked the most about him.

“I think the fact that he is an athlete and someone who had won at the Olympics for a start…half the job was done there,” she began to share with a laugh. “I have always been very impressed and in awe of athletes who play for their country and play under extreme pressure without getting affected. I have loads and loads of respect and admiration for them.”

Pannu continued, “There was a lot of testing and a lot of me being sure. It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least—I took time to test if it’s really practical…the feasibility of the relationship was important for me.”

“I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting and I grew to love him. So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly,” added the actor.

“It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him—when I met him I felt like I met a man. I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before. So there’s this sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that I felt like ‘Okay, you’ve finally found the man’,” Pannu gushed.

Pertinent to note here that Taapsee Pannu, 36, who was in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade, tied the knot with him in an intimate Udaipur ceremony on March 23, with only close friends and family in attendance.

The pictures and videos from the secret and much-guarded wedding festivities surfaced on social media last month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s dramedy ‘Dunki’, opposite Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan. Next, she has an interesting lineup of films with ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’, ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

