‘It’s because he’s a…’: Taapsee Pannu spills secret behind decade-long relationship with Mathias Boe

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about her decade-long affair with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe and revealed the secret behind why it worked out, after multiple failed relationships.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Taapsee Pannu confessed that she had to ‘kiss many frogs’ before reaching her ‘prince’. “But eventually when I grew up and when I started working, it’s been the same man and that’s because he’s a man, he’s not a boy. And that is a huge difference,” she said.

The actor explained, “And I knew that when I was single before that, I was sure that only a man would have the sense of security to be with me. And I don’t even want to short-sell myself because it’s too much of an emotional investment. And it will not just affect me, it will affect my family, it’ll affect everyone, it’ll affect my day-to-day job. I don’t want to do that with myself and my work and my mental status. I know I want to be with a man and not a boy.”

Further addressing the marriage rumours, the ‘Dunki’ actor added that she has always been open about her relationship and never hid anything, hence she will announce it herself when the time feels right.

Pertinent to note here that Taapsee Pannu, 36, has been in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade at this point.

