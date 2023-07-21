Taapsee Pannu launches NFT platform

Veteran Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu launched her Non-Fungible Token (Nft) platform, which will distinguish faceless trollers from her dedicated fans.

Taapsee Pannu’s NFT platform “taapseeclub.com” will make her fans explore her life and positively elevate their fandom. Moreover, her admirers will be able to interact, celebrate moments and experience being on the film sets with the ‘Pink‘ star.

The Bollywood actress said separating the content celebrities share with those genuinely interested in actors and supportive of their endeavours is necessary in today’s cluttered world.

She lined up several events. They fans will get to celebrate her birthday, with her and other stars like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal and Gurleen Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu said she is giving an opportunity for the fans to know her more personally through the NFT platform.

“I have decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine individuals, providing them with an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence,” she said.

The actress added, “As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth.”