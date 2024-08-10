‘Every girl who uses public transport…’: Taapsee Pannu recalls being harassed in public transport

web analytics
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu recalled her ordeal of being physically harassed in public transport as she drew stark differences between Indian cities Delhi and Mumbai, in terms of safety.

In one of the heart-to-heart conversations with Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan, regarding the safety of women, Taapsee Pannu shared that she has been harassed in public, in her home town of Delhi, but found Mumbai and other cities like Hyderabad and Chennai relatively safer.

“Delhi has always been considered relatively unsafe. When I moved to cities like Hyderabad and Chennai, I noticed a stark contrast in the level of safety,” Pannu told the interviewer.

She continued, “In Delhi, even my parents are cautious and expect me to call every 15 minutes after 8 PM. But in Mumbai, the atmosphere is different, and the mindset is more relaxed.”

Recounting a personal incident from her teenage years, when the ‘Dunki’ actor was physically harassed and touched inappropriately in public transport, she furthered, “It happens often in public spaces. It’s something every girl who uses public transport in Delhi experiences.”

On the contrary, Pannu mentioned that although many individuals can face similar situations in workplaces, and given the presumption about the film industry, she has been fortunate enough to have never felt unsafe on the set.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu’s latest release, Kanika Dhillon’s sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix yesterday, August 9.

Next, she is awaiting the release of Mudassar Aziz’s comedy flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’, slated to hit theatres next week, coinciding with Indian Independence Day, on August 15.

