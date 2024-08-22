Taapsee Pannu shares one lesson to learn from nepo-kids

Despite being a proud outsider, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu shared one thing that she has learnt from the nepo-kids – a term commonly used for young actors, coming in from film families.

One of the leading Bollywood outsiders, and the proud owner of the production banner Outsider Films, Taapsee Pannu names one thing, which she believes outsiders including herself lack and should learn from star kids.

“It’s a different opinion from a lot of others. One thing that is good about people who have parents or siblings or any other family member in the industry, the so-called nepotism people or the people who they say have come into the industry through nepotism, one really good thing that I’ve learnt from them is how to stay together, stick together, and support each other,” she said in a recent interview. “Which a lot of us, people from outside, don’t have as much as they have for each other.”

Pannu continued to explain, “We’re so used to struggling, hustling, and racing ahead of each other. We’re respectful towards each other, we’ll message each other when we see each other’s films. But wo ki agar achhi film ho ya buri film ho (whether it’s a good film or a bad film), to stand by this person… wo wali jo vibe hai na (that vibe), that’s more in the industry kids than us outsiders.”

“Sometimes, deep down inside we’ll end up feeling insecure about each other only. It’s more than what the industry kids have. Because, like I said, mindset hi ban gaya hai competition ka (our mindset is framed by competition),” she confessed.

“But the unity I’ve seen… that they’ll recommend each other or stand by each other or be there for each other… in my personal experience, I’ve seen they have more than us. And that’s one thing, if not others, that we can take from them in a good way,” concluded the ‘Dunki’ actor.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was most recently seen in Kanika Dhillon’s sequel ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, and Akshay Kumar-led comedy flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’.