Taapsee Pannu snaps at paparazzi for taking pictures, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu got angry at paparazzi for taking her pictures and its video is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the paparazzi taking pictures of Taapsee Pannu as she was getting into her car. She told them “aise mat karo (don’t do this)” before shutting the vehicle’s door.

Netizens condemned Taapsee Pannu’s behaviour toward the journalist.

It is not the first time that celebrities have vented anger at paparazzi for taking pictures of them or their families.

Earlier, a video of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma getting angry at a paparazzi who was allegedly taking pictures of her daughter Vamika went viral.

The viral video, shared by Koimoi on social media Instagram, showed the ‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘ star telling a paparazzi off thinking that he was taking her daughter’s snaps.

Moreover, actor Saif Ali Khan snapped at journalists for furiously taking pictures of his son Taimur at Mumbai Airport.

“Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega” (Stop it, the child will go blind), he was heard saying to the photographers.

Moments later, when paparazzi photographers asked Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to pose for a photo, Saif, visibly irked by earlier happenings, said:

“Ye pose karna thora ajeeb hai, aap ko lena hai to lo” (Posing would be weird; take pictures if you want).

