VIRAL: Elizabeth Olsen’s strong reply to rude question

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen gave a fitting answer to a reporter who asked a rude question about her elder celebrity sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The video went viral on social media outlets and news agencies.

In the video, we can see the WandaVision star signing autographs.

A paparazzi asked the actor why she was nicer compared to her elder sisters. She told him that the media had bothered them their entire lives.

It is pertinent to mention that the Olsen twins have disappeared from public view and are focusing on their fashion venture at the moment. Elizabeth’s reply to the paparazzi reflects as to why they did so.

In an interview, Elizabeth Olsen had said that she wanted to change her stage name so that she is not associated with them.

The actor said she considered acting using her first and middle name, Chase, as her stage name.

Elizabeth Olsen started her film career by playing the role of Martha in Martha Marcy May Marlene. She later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is currently playing the role of Wanda Maximoff also known as Scarlet Witch.

The actor has appeared in six Marvel films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

She reprised the role in a spinoff show WandaVision. She will appear upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

