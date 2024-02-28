Taapsee Pannu to marry Mathias Boe in March?

Wedding bells seem to be ringing for Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, next month.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with her beau Mathias Boe, in an intimate fusion ceremony next month.

According to the reported details, the celebrations for Pannu and Boe’s union will take place in Udaipur, India, towards the end of March, whereas, it will be a Sikh-Christian fusion wedding ceremony for the couple, to celebrate the rich traditions of both cultures.

Reportedly, it will be an intimate family affair and no Bollywood celebs will be invited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathias Boe (@mathias.boe)

While it is yet to be confirmed by the ‘Dunki’ actor, she had earlier spoken about her wedding during a magazine interview and shared that she would like it to be a single-day, daytime affair, without any extravagance and drama, as her professional life has a lot of it already.

Taapsee Pannu, 36, has been in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade at this point, and has often spoken openly about her personal life in interviews and on social media.

Taapsee Pannu reveals why it was difficult to romance Shahrukh Khan in ‘Dunki’