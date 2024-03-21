‘It was an arranged marriage but…’: Tabish Hashmi’s wife spills the beans

Prominent host and comedian Tabish Hashmi and his wife Hira Khalid spilt the beans about their first meeting for an arranged marriage setup.

Celebrated host and TV personality Tabish Hashmi, along with his wife Hira Khalid, was seated for their first-ever joint interview with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

The couple shared that it was a completely arranged marriage setup, followed by the ‘love’ among their respective parents. “Tabish’s father and my grandfather used to be childhood friends,” disclosed Hira. “But there was surely love at first sight,” added the celebrity, upon which, his wife interrupted saying, “from Tabish’s side.”

They recalled their first meeting during the final days of Ramadan, when Tabish, along with his family, visited Hira’s place and fell in love with her upon the first glimpse.

When asked Hira, what she initially liked in her now-husband to accept his marriage proposal, the celebrity wife shared, “It was an arranged marriage. At that time, I agreed solely because of my parents decision, but eventually, gradually, I started liking many qualities of him.”

She also divulged that Tabish is the type of person who never talked to her on long calls during their engagement period and instead, preferred to meet face-to-face, so she would come up with excuses at her home, to go meet him.

Notably, Hira and Tabish have been married for over 12 years at this point. The couple shares two kids together, a daughter and a son.

