‘Khufiya was penned for male actors but…’: Vishal Bhardwaj speaks about Tabu’s casting

Bollywood’s celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that his latest film ‘Khufiya’ starring Tabu, was originally penned to be led by a male actor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent interview, ahead of the release of his latest OTT film ‘Khufiya’, ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for cinematic gems like ‘Haider’, ‘Omkara’ and ‘Maqbool’, revealed that his new spy thriller was supposed to be led by a male actor like most of his films.

He added that the project was executed with Tabu when all the male actors declined his offer. “One day I thought asi ki tesi sab male actors ki (to hell with these male actors), my hero is Tabu. The obligation is now on me to prove that she made the right choice,” Bhardwaj said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the same interview, when Tabu was asked if she would do a role for the filmmaker she is not comfortable with, given their friendship, she replied, “He won’t bring me such a role.”

She continued to explain, “Also, by the virtue of working with him I will feel comfortable in any role. What I feel for him is beyond the realm of film casting. It’s too potent what I have with him. Also, I feel, in terms of characters, I know exactly what he wants. It’s not possible to have that kind of surety with somebody even in your personal life and I have that with him.”

Based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’, ‘Khufiya’, written, directed and produced by Bhardwaj, stars Tabu with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film was released on the streaming giant Netflix on October 5.

‘I nailed the Omkara role but…’: Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks up