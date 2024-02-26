‘Unjustified to ask woman for apology,’ Tahir Ashrafi on Lahore incident

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Allama Tahir Ashrafi has condemend the Lahore’s Ichhra Market incident.

A woman wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy was harassed by the mob after mistaking it for Quranic Verses.

Allama Tahrasherfi lamented the incident, saying it was unjustified to ask the woman for an apology. The perpetrators should have apologised and held accountable.

He said the words written on a woman’s dress were in Arabic, not the Quranic Verses. He said the incident was a sheer example of absurdness.