‘Unjustified to ask woman for apology,’ Tahir Ashrafi on Lahore incident

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Allama Tahir Ashrafi has condemend the Lahore’s Ichhra Market incident.
A woman wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy was harassed by the mob after mistaking it for Quranic Verses.
Allama Tahrasherfi lamented the incident, saying it was unjustified to ask the woman for an apology. The perpetrators should have apologised and held accountable.
He said the words written on a woman’s dress were in Arabic, not the Quranic Verses. He said the incident was a sheer example of absurdness.
Tahir Ashrafi appaluded the braveness of the female ASP for saving the woman from the violent mob.
A female police officer rescued a woman after a mob tried to attack her for wearing attire with prints in Arabic, which people allegedly mistook as verses from the Quran.
According to Punjab police, the incident happened in Lahore’s Ichhra area where the woman and her husband had gone for shopping.
In the viral video shared on X account of Punjab police, ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi can be heard saying that the woman and her husband had gone shopping when the mob asked her to take off the shirt she was wearing.
ASP Syeda Shehrbano could be seen taking the woman away from the crowd.