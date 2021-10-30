Tahir Ashrafi, Fawad Chaudhry meet PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday called on PM Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The meeting was held at PM Imran’s Bani Gala residence soon after the latter’s meeting with clerics.

Matters related to the overall security situation of the country and ongoing protest by outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

The PM informed the minister and SAPM about the talks held with clerics over the TLP matter, they added.

Read More: ‘BODY FORMED TO NEGOTIATE WITH TLP’ AS PM IMRAN KHAN MEETS CLERICS

Meanwhile, a 12-member committee comprising of clerics has been formed by the federal government which will coordinate between the government and outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Minister on Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri announced after a meeting of ulemas with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister met a group of top clerics at the PM House today and Noor ul Haq Qadri while speaking to media after the meeting said that Imran Khan had conveyed that he does not want bloodshed in the country.

“The prime minister conveyed that he has always welcomed negotiations, however, no compromise will be made over the writ of the state,” he said.