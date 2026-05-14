KARACHI: A prisoner who escaped from Malir Jail in Karachi earlier this month has been recaptured after five days, police said on Thursday.

According to Malir Police spokesperson, Syed Tahir Naveed alias “Polka” was arrested near Landhi Railway Station during a joint operation carried out by a federal intelligence agency team, Shah Latif police, and jail police officials.

The inmate had escaped from Malir Jail on May 9, 2026, during a special event held inside the prison to mark the anniversary of Marka-e-Haq. Police said the suspect managed to flee by mingling with guests attending the ceremony.

Tahir Naveed Polka had been shifted to Malir Jail in connection with kidnapping and murder case of a trader Rehan. A case against him was registered at Shah Latif Town police station.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the details of the escape and whether any facilitators were involved.

According to police records, Tahir Naveed was arrested by Jauharabad Investigation Police and sent to jail custody on April 27.

It may be noted that Tahir Naveed alias Polka was previously arrested in the high-profile murder case of journalist Wali Babar, but was later acquitted by the court.

Read More: Karachi police arrest another female drug trafficker Nargis alias Malka