Tajikistan defence minister calls on CJCSC General Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI: Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and the prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary upon his arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters.

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had appreciated Tajikistan’s efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa had made the comments while talking to Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel-General Sheralli Mirzo who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially situation on Tajik-Afghan border and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration had discussed in the meeting, said ISPR.

The COAS had said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The visiting dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.