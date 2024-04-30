Tajir Dost tax scheme fails to attract traders

ISLAMABAD: The Tajir Dost tax scheme launched by the government to bring retailers into the tax net has failed in attracting the business community, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The Tajir Dost app was launched to tax retailers in Pakistan. Through the app, the government was hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net, the sources said.

The scheme is initially launched for traders of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Islamabad.

As per details, today is the last date for registration in the Tajir Dost scheme, but only 105 retailers have so far registered themselves for the scheme.

Under the scheme the retailers and small-scale traders will be charged Rs1,200 monthly income tax, starting from July 15, 2024.

The traders will get 25per cent, concession on the payment of yearly income tax.

Earlier, the All Pakistan Traders Association threatened to protest against the Tajir Dost tax scheme launched by the government to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

President All Pakistan Traders Association, Ajmal Baloch said the protest date would be announced at the traders’ convention in May.

He said the Tajir Dost tax scheme has failed and added such schemes introduced after consultation with ‘govt like-minded traders’ will not succeed.