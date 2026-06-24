Take-Two prices 'Grand Theft Auto 6' at $79.99
- By Reuters -
- Jun 24, 2026
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Take-Two Interactive Software has priced its highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto 6” at $79.99 and will launch the game on November 19, the company said on Wednesday.
“GTA 6” is expected to be the world’s largest videogame launch, bringing in billions of dollars in sales within days of release due to the franchise’s heft and strong track record of its creator, Rockstar Games.
Take-Two had said earlier this month that pre-orders for the title would start on June 25, after multiple delays.
“The Grand Theft Auto 6: Ultimate Edition” will cost $99.99 and adds exclusive vehicles, weapons and apparel woven into the story of Jason and Lucia, the protagonists of the game.