Take-Two Interactive Software has priced its ​highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto 6” ‌at $79.99 and will launch the game on November 19, the ​company said on Wednesday.

“GTA ​6” is expected to be the ⁠world’s largest videogame launch, ​bringing in billions of dollars ​in sales within days of release due to the franchise’s heft and ​strong track record of ​its creator, Rockstar Games.

Take-Two had said ‌earlier ⁠this month that pre-orders for the title would start on June 25, after multiple ​delays.

“The Grand ​Theft ⁠Auto 6: Ultimate Edition” will cost $99.99 and adds ​exclusive vehicles, weapons and ​apparel ⁠woven into the story of Jason and Lucia, the ⁠protagonists ​of the game.