ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has said that Aleema Khan is allegedly seeking political advantage through crises, claiming she “wants an accident to happen so that leadership comes to her,” ARY News reported.

Talal Chaudhry rejected claims that the government had offered any deal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the opposition party itself “creates stories and narratives of deals and packages.”

He further said that PTI’s political movement had now been reduced to “TikTok-level activism,” adding that the party had moved from calls for resignations and civil disobedience to writing letters to the IMF and later seeking meetings.

Commenting on internal political conduct, he alleged that PTI leaders were exposed due to inappropriate behaviour with police officials, while claiming that the party members were primarily focused on creating social media content rather than real political engagement.

“They make TikTok videos even with sad songs and continue their political campaign online,” he remarked.

On foreign policy, Talal Chaudhry expressed optimism regarding diplomatic developments, saying there was strong hope for a breakthrough between the United States and Iran. He added that Pakistan was currently at a high point in its diplomatic history.

He attributed this “diplomatic success,” as he described it, to what he called the partnership between the Prime Minister and Field Marshal Asim Munir, stating that their coordination would also help resolve other national issues.

The remarks come amid ongoing political tensions between the ruling coalition and opposition parties, with both sides frequently trading accusations over governance, protests, and foreign policy positioning.