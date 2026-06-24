Talha Jhangir shares BTS chaos from set 'Bas Tera Saath Ho'

Pakistani actor Talha Jhangir shares BTS from the set of ARY Digital drama, Bas Tera Saath Ho.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Talha Jhangir shared a carousel of images and videos featuring the fun side of the characters in the show.

He also captioned his post and noted, “One team, one story behind the camera, and a whole lot of chaos on your TV screens, some of it caused by me”. He continued and said, “Let me know if you have any questions about the drama or if you’d like some BTS from any scene! I’ve got plenty to share”.

In the comment section, Zoya Nasir commented, “Such great memories ♥️ and YET YOU SEND SCREEN GRABS!” Ali Hasan also noted, “Absolute pleasure working with this fantastic team! It was so much fun”. Abiha Fatima also chipped in with her comment, “First picture looks like you took one photo and clocked out immediately”. Nabiha Ali also commented, “Had so much fun 💗💗”. In response, Talha Jhangir teased her, “Didn’t see that fun happening 😂”. In response, Nabiha noted, “@talhajmir It happened on the 12-hour break 😭”.

Bas Tera Saath Ho is an ARY Digital drama with lead characters Anas and Ansa played by Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed subsequently.