JUI-F Senator Talha Mahmood Joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mahmood officially joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday.

In a press conference held in Islamabad, Talha Mahmood announced his departure from JUI-F and his decision to align with PPP, alongside other PPP leaders.

Senator Talha emphasized his decision to join PPP amidst the country’s severe crisis, stating that it is incumbent upon all to contribute towards resolving the challenges faced by the nation.

He highlighted during his 18-year-long political career, he did not take salary, perks and privileges and served the nation.

Talha Mahmood said he was invited to join PPP during a long meeting with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

He said the focus of his former party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while there is no major contribution of the party in Punjab and Sindh.

To a query, Mahmood said he did not mention anything about having differences with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. However, he said, there was no better political floor than the PPP right now.

Talha Mahmood also accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of stealing his mandate in the general elections 2024.