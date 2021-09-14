Taliban claim foiling bid to shift weapons to Pakistan for terror acts

Kandahar: Taliban on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of weapons to Pakistan to be used for terrorist activities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the Taliban intercepted a truck in district Daman of Kandahar and during a search found that it was carrying a huge cache of weapons concealed in secret portions.

A Taliban commander who took part in the action said that the truck was meant to transport weapons via the Chaman crossing and had to be used for terror acts inside Pakistan.

The truck driver was shifted to an unidentified location for interrogation.

“We will not now allow the Afghan soil to be used against anyone,” the commander of the new admin said adding the truck driver during the initial probe said that some people took the vehicle to a compound without accompanying him and later handed over the consignment to deliver it in Pakistan.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Kandahar had previously claimed that the ratio of criminal activities in the Afghan province has witnessed a 95 percent decline following a Taliban takeover.

The views were shared by the Taliban-appointed IG while speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS correspondent Arshad Sharif who traveled to the Afghan city along with the first humanitarian aid plane that landed in Kandahar today.

He claimed that the crime ratio has declined to 95 percent, with all major crimes being eliminated and only petty issues being reported.

“We have circulated our numbers, asking people to register their complaints so that they could be addressed on priority,” the IG said adding that their intelligence officials are also keeping an eye on the law and order situation.