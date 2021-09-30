Talks between protesting traders, FBR officials fail

KARACHI: Talks between the protesting traders and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) against taxation policies of the incumbent government, failed, ARY News reported.

On Wednesday, traders from different cities had staged protest in front of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office against the taxation policies of the government.

Announcing the postponement of the ongoing protest, the traders’ leader Naeem Mir said the traders will observe a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange in October with the new strategy to assert pressure on the government to accept their demands.

The protest of the traders was held on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) against Point of Sales (PoS) integration and Presidential ordinance for broadening of tax base of the country.

APAT leader Ajmal Baloch said that the protest would continue till the withdrawal of the law regarding installation of PoS and limit the sales tax law to importers and manufacturers only. The traders had said it was crucial to nullify the “black laws” imposed through a presidential ordinance, which, according to the government, had been imposed to broaden the tax base.

Traders demanded that all the powers granted to the FBR through the ordinance should be withdrawn.

