Talks ‘underway’ to invite Taliban to OIC moot in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Talks have been underway to invite Taliban to an extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoted officials from Foreign Ministry.

Delegations from 57 countries would participate in the OIC moot to be hosted by Islamabad to discuss the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover. The delegation of P-5 countries is also invited to the meeting.

The officials in the foreign ministry said that they are in talks over inviting Taliban to the moot, however, it has not been decided yet as to under which status they would attend the meeting.

“Presence of Taliban representatives, who now holds Afghanistan’s territory, is also important,” they said adding that there should be someone representing the neighbouring country.

The officials also stressed on countries globally to play their role for peace in Afghanistan and said that the OIC moot will decide on practical measures to benefit the neighbouring country.

They further said that the issue of Afghan immigrants would also be raised during the meeting as Pakistan wants the world to play an effective role in addressing the economic woes of the country.

