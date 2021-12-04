Pakistan to host OIC session on December 19: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that Pakistan will host the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on December 19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference today, said that the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the Afghanistan situation will be hosted by Pakistan on December 19. He detailed that the senior officers of OIC member countries will arrive in Pakistan on December 18.

The foreign minister said that a session on the Afghanistan situation is being held after 41 years. He added that a disastrous financial crisis will hit Afghanistan that would be detrimental to the whole region and the neighbouring countries if the frozen assets were not released to cope with the burgeoning needs.

While highlighting the deteriorated situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that 3.2 million children will be affected due to malnutrition if emergency steps were not taken.

READ: FM QURESHI URGES WORLD TO ENGAGE AFGHAN GOVT TO AVERT HUMAN CRISIS

“Pakistan has invited the representatives of the United States (US), Russia, China, France, Britain. The representatives of Germany, Japan, Canada and Australia are also being invited to the OIC session. We are also inviting the high-level representatives of Afghanistan who will highlight the current situation of their countries.”

“The idea of summoning the conference had come forth during the premier’s visit to Saudi Arabia. It will be a historical mistake to leave Afghanistan alone in this situation. Any clash in Afghanistan will create the issue of refugees.”

Qureshi said that he will hold a meeting with the representatives of the European Union (EU) in Brussels on December 7 and he will apprise the sensitivity of the crisis in Afghanistan.

In the upcoming OIC conference on December 19, Pakistan will highlight two major issues among the international community besides trying to generate resources for Afghanistan.

READ: PAKISTAN, IRAN WANT PEACE, STABILITY IN REGION: FM QURESHI

“Pakistan is going to provide the assistance of medicines and 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. If India is interested in assisting Afghanistan, Pakistan will provide its routes.

Regarding the horrific incident of the Sri Lankan manager’s mob lynching, the foreign minister strongly condemned the Sialkot incident and said that the government took notice of the incident.

Qureshi said that Pakistani officials have kept the Sri Lankan high commissioner updated about the developments and the deceased manager’s family was also contacted.

He added that he has talked to his Sri Lankan counterpart over the Sialkot incident.

To a question regarding the election reforms, Qureshi said that the government will try to take the opposition into confidence over the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Earlier in the day, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said political leadership and the Pakistani nation strongly condemn the killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.

In a Twitter message, Qureshi offered condolence to the bereaved family, the government and the people of Sri Lanka. He said the perpetrators will be brought to justice, adding that such acts have no place in our faith and country.

The political leadership & Pakistani nation strongly condemn killing of a Sri Lankan national. We offer our sincere condolences to bereaved family, govt & people of #SriLanka & will ensure perpetrators are brought to justice. Such acts have no place in our faith & country. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 4, 2021

