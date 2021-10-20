Talks with IMF moving in positive direction: SBP governor

LONDON: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir has said that Pakistan’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are moving forward in a positive direction.

He was speaking on Tuesday to overseas Pakistanis at an event in London.

The SBP governor said talks with the fund are going in a positive manner and advisor to PM on Finance, Shaukat Tarin has left for Washington from New York to sign the agreement.

Earlier, rejecting the impression of Pakistan-International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks failure, Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin had asked the nation not to lose hope.

“Talks with IMF are underway, which will be successful InshaAllah,” Shaukat Tarin had said while talking to newsmen in New York.

Read more: Shaukat Tarin’s ministry term ends but he’d continue as advisor: sources

He had said that secretary finance is still in Washington and the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is also in contact with the team holding talks with the IMF.

The meeting with the MD IMF remained fruitful, the talks would be successful with the fund, he added. Replying to a question, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had said that banks always demand ‘do more’ but we [Pakistan] cannot cross the redlines.

