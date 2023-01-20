Tamannaah Bhatia joins the star cast of Rajnikanth-led ‘Jailer’

Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia announced on Thursday that she is part of the upcoming film ‘Jailer’ headlined by legendary performer Rajnikanth.

The ‘Entertainment’ actor broke the big news on her social media handle that she has joined the thespian and other cast members of the upcoming mega project ‘Jailer’.

She unveiled her look from the film by sharing a few character posters, including of herself, Rajnikanth and Mohan Lal, on her Insta feed and wrote, “Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!!”

Bhatia added, “I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar. Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you.”

About ‘Jailer’, the Tamil action-comedy is scheduled for theatrical release on April 14. Apart from Rajnikanth in the titular Muthuvel Pandian, a prison jailer, and Bhatia, the ensemble cast of the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu along with Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal in a cameo appearance.

The title is written and directed by South-Indian filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and is bankrolled by media mogul Kalanithi Maran.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Telugu-language romantic drama, ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ with Satyadev Kancharana, whereas, her last Hindi-language outing was Netflix’s rom-com ‘Plan A, Plan B’ with Riteish Deshmukh.

