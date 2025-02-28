Is Tamannaah Bhatia really involved in a cryptocurrency scam?

Bollywood sensation, Tamannaah Bhatia has come forward to address and slam the false news surrounding her involvement in a cryptocurrency scam.

Recently, reports surfaced claiming that the actress had been summoned by the Puducherry Police in connection with a INR2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case.

These misleading reports also suggested that Kajal Aggarwal, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, was likely to be questioned by the authorities.

However, Tamannaah has firmly denied these allegations, calling out the fake news and asking the media to refrain from circulating such baseless rumours.

In an exclusive interview, Tamannaah Bhatia clarified the situation, stating, “It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours.”

She further assured her fans that her team is already taking the necessary steps to deal with the situation.

The confusion reportedly stemmed from a complaint filed by a Puducherry resident named Ashokan, who alleged that a Coimbatore-based firm deceived him and several others of INR2.4 crore through a cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Ashokan claimed that he attended an event for the launch of the company, where Tamannaah was present, sparking the erroneous connection between her and the scam.

Kajal Aggarwal was also reportedly involved in a subsequent event, further fueling the false claims.

Despite these baseless reports, Tamannaah continues to focus on her career.

The actress, who was recently seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on Netflix, has several projects lined up.

She will be seen next in Odela 2, a Telugu film, and has been working on a web series titled Daring Partners.

